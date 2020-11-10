Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Trump to launch PAC to retain influence after departing White House

Trump campaign says president planned to set up leadership PAC regardless of whether he won or lost election

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News

 

 

President Trump will set up a so-called leadership PAC that will allow him to fundraise and maintain his hold on the Republican Party even after he departs the White House.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News on Tuesday that “the president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud.”

The announcement of the leadership political action committee could come as early as this week.

Leadership committees, a common vehicle for many politicians, are allowed by law to accept contributions up to $5,000 per year per donor. They can also accept donations from other PACs. Leadership PACs can spend unlimited amounts of money to help other candidates. And the money they raise can also be used for pay for travel, consultants and staff, and polling.

Word of the PAC was first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by Fox News.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
