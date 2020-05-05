Trump lashes out at attack ad by George Conway’s Lincoln Project: ‘Disgrace to Honest Abe’

President Trump lashed out overnight after a group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband released an ad criticizing his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grim ad, titled “Mourning in America,” was a riff on former President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America,” and accused the president of ignoring the crisis early on. It was released by The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, 'Morning in America’, doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning.

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more,” Trump continued. “I didn’t use any of them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe.”

The president went on to rail against Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who is a top adviser for the organization and a frequent critic of Trump.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Trump tweeted.

He then went on to list, and criticize, other top advisers for the outfit, including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, John Weaver, Reed Galen, Jennifer Horn.

The ad itself cited the death toll from coronavirus in taking swipes at the president's leadership.

“There’s mourning in America,” the ad says. “Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economy in decades.”

The ad continues by saying the country is “weaker and sicker and poorer” under Trump’s administration.

“And now Americans are asking, ‘If we have another year like this, will there even be an America?’” the ad says.

The Trump campaign released its own ad over the weekend, touting the president and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. reported more than 1.18 million positives cases in the U.S. and more than 68,900 deaths.

The president, during a Fox News town hall on Sunday, estimated that the U.S. could lose up to 100,000 lives.