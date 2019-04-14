Trump reciprocates after North Korea's Kim says he's open to third summit

President Trump on Saturday tweeted glowingly of his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and that a third summit “would be good," citing their personal relationship and knowledge of “where we each stand.”

"I agree with Kim Jong Un of North Korea that our personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term excellent would be even more accurate, and that a third Summit would be good in that we fully understand where we each stand,” Trump posted to Twitter.

KIM JONG UN SAYS HE'S OPEN TO ANOTHER SUMMIT WITH TRUMP

“North Korea has tremendous potential for....... ...extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim," Trump continued. "I look forward to the day, which could be soon, when Nuclear Weapons and Sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the World!"

Trump’s remarks come a day after North Korea’s state-run media, the Korean Central News Agency, reported Kim said he was open to another meeting during a speech to the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

"We of course place importance on resolving problems through dialogue and negotiations," Kim said in his address. "But U.S.-style dialogue of unilaterally pushing its demands doesn't fit us, and we have no interest in it."

Trump and Kim first met in June 2018 in Singapore. Talks between the two leaders abruptly ended during their second meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February.

The U.S. said the meeting ended early because of North Korea’s demand for sanctions relief. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month he was confident Trump and Kim would meet again.