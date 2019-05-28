Trump facing 'some unfair criticism' over Kim Jong Un comments, Tom Rogan says

President Trump is facing some unfair criticism over his comments about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the Washington Examiner's Tom Rogan.

Rogan, a commentary writer for the Examiner, claimed on "Special Report" it is important the North Korean leader appears to have not completely ruled out making a deal.

"Behind the scenes... from people I've talked to, the big issue is Kim Jong Un has not yet decided whether to do the grand bargain with President Trump, or to double down on the old game of 'extortion by missile test'," Rogan claimed.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN BLASTS TRUMP FOR SAYING HE 'SMILED' OVER KIM'S 'LOW IQ' DIG AT 2020 HOPEFUL

"I think the president is getting some unfair criticism on Kim Jong Un," he added.

Rogan claimed it is preferable for the president to "make all the positive comments" about Kim he can -- if it staves off drastic actions by Pyongyang.

However, he charged Trump's language paraphrasing Kim's criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden is "not in the best interest of the country."

Speaking during a visit to Japan, Trump noted Kim claimed Biden has a "low IQ," adding he "think[s] he agree[s] with him on that."

"Joe Biden was a disaster," the president claimed.

Biden's campaign responded shortly after Trump returned to the U.S.

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement Tuesday the president's comments are "beneath the dignity of the office."

"To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself," she said.