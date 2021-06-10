Trump Justice Department seized records of House Democrats as it searched for leakers: report

The Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump subpoenaed data from Apple belonging to a pair of House Democrats – and a least a dozen people with ties to them – as it looked into leaks of classified information, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The records pulled included those of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee at the time, the Times reported, citing committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.

At least one other Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and at least 12 individuals with ties to the committee had their records pulled in 2017 and 2018, sources told the outlet.

While the records did not link any members of the committee to the leaks, three sources told the Times that Attorney General William Barr directed that the Schiff-related investigations continue.

The Justice Department was also said to have obtained a gag order preventing Apple from alerting lawmakers. Those orders recently expired.

The investigations were an attempt to identify individuals who leaked classified national security information during Trump’s administration.

It was also recently revealed that the records of several journalists were secretly obtained in an effort to reveal their confidential sources.

In a statement in response to the report on Thursday, Schiff said Donald Trump attempted to use the Department of Justice as a "cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media."

"The politicization of the Department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former President," Schiff said in a statement. "Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president."

An Apple spokesperson did not return Fox News’ request for comment.