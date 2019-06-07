Trump Jr. blasts Omar, Tlaib on Twitter as leaders of 'the Hamas Caucus'

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump's son, had a strong rebuke Friday for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after the 2020 presidential candidate called anti-Semitism a "right-wing movement."

Trump Jr. called that "BS" and suggested it was hypocritical for a Democrat, whose party included Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to describe a political movement as "anti-Semitic."

"Yea all those right wingers like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar heading the Hamas Caucus in Congress," Trump Jr. said, referring to the Palestinian militant group that fires rockets into Israeli territory. "This rhetoric is not only incredibly stupid it’s also very dangerous," he added.

Both Omar and Tlaib have come under fire for controversial comments about Israel. Omar, for example, caught flack for accusing Israel of hypnotizing the world and buying off the United States for foreign support.

Tlaib, for her part, received criticism from House Republicans after she described the "calm feeling" she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., condemned those comments in May, calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to "take swift action and make it clear that these vile comments have no place in Congress."

This wasn't the first time Trump Jr. criticized Omar or Tlaib. He previously accused the pair of supporting Hamas.

He has also derided Omar for calling Stephen Miller, one of his father's top advisers, a "white nationalist." "I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a “white nationalist” because she apparently has no shame," the president's son tweeted in April.

Neither Omar's nor Tlaib's office responded to requests for comment.

On Thursday, the issue resurfaced as Omar attempted to separate Rep. Lee Zeldin's, R-N.Y., new black-Jewish caucus, announced on Monday, from his alleged "bigotry."

"Just to be clear, my endorsement of the caucus and willingness to unite our communities against the threats of White supremacy isn’t an endorsement of Zeldin’s bigotry!" she said.

After Zeldin denounced her attack on Thursday, Omar appeared to double down by retweeting a racial attack on American Jewish Committee Assistant Executive Director Avi Mayer after he asked Muslim activist Linda Sarsour about Omar's original endorsement of the caucus.

"Using Ilhan to make Linda feel invalidated is peak level white man," the retweeted account, @oliviawoke, said.

She was responding to Mayer's tweet, which effectively prompted Omar to denounce Zeldin on Thursday. Mayer had tweeted at Sarsour about Omar's stated support for Zeldin's new caucus. Sarsour responded by saying, in part, that "Muslim women don't always agree."