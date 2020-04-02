Trump campaign blasts Jeff Sessions as 'delusional,' demands Senate campaign stop promoting ties to president

President Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday blasted former Jeff Sessions as “delusional” and demanded that the former attorney general “immediately stop” promoting ties to the president in his primary campaign for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Trump campaign chief operation officer Michael Glassner, in a scathing letter to Sessions, slammed his campaign’s efforts to show his “support” for the president -- despite Sessions' and Trump's rocky history.

ALABAMA POSTPONES PRIMARY RUNOFF PITTING SESSIONS AGAINST TRUMP-ENDORSED TUBERVILLE

“The Trump Campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump,” Glassner wrote in the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times and later obtained by Fox News.

Glassner attached the mailer, which was a form for Sessions’ donors and mentioned Trump by name “22 times.”

“The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President Trump’s “#1 Supporter,” Glassner wrote. “We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election.”

He added: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“We want to be absolutely clear about it,” Glassner wrote. “President Trump and the Trump Campaign unambiguously endorse Tommy Tuberville.”

TRUMP SNUBS SESSIONS, ENDORSES TUBERVILLE IN ALABAMA SENATE RACE

Glassner went on to quote the president’s March 10 endorsement of Tuberville, Sessions’ primary rival and the former head football coach at Auburn, where he called him a “winner” and said he “has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“President Trump and his Campaign do not support your efforts to return to the U.S. Senate,” Glassner wrote. “We demand that you and your campaign immediately stop circulating mailers—or any other similar communication—that wrongly suggest otherwise.”

Both Both Tuberville and Sessions will be on the GOP ticket for a runoff election after no candidate received 50 percent of the vote in last month’s GOP primary. That runoff was originally scheduled for this Tuesday, but due to coronavirus, was postponed until July 14.

Sessions previously held the Senate seat he is running for, which Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., now holds before he vacated it to become Trump’s attorney general.

Before their relationship soured, Sessions was one of Trump's most prominent supporters -- he was the first senator to endorse Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. But the president fired Sessions as his attorney general in November 2018 after frustration over Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation.

Last month, Sessions responded to Trump’s endorsement of Tuberville by tweeting that the president “can endorse anyone he chooses for the U.S. Senate election in Alabama. But the Constitution expressly empowers the people of Alabama, and only them, to select their Senator. I intend to take my case directly to the people of Alabama.”

Fox News was unable to reach Sessions for comment on Thursday.