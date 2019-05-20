Trump's Iran warning 'the right thing' as US 'tightens the screws' on Tehran, Graham says

President Trump is "doing the right thing" by warning Iran against taking military action against the United States, calling recent moves by the administration a way of "tightening the screws" on the government in Tehran, according to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump tweeted Sunday.

The tweet came shortly after an apparent rocket attack inside Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone," which is home to the American embassy.

"The threat streams against American personnel are real," Graham, R-S.C., said Monday on "The Story." "They just shot a rocket into the Green Zone."

Graham said that Trump is "doing the right thing... by telling the Iranians, you go down this road at your own peril."

"On May 2nd we told every country [they] can no longer buy oil from Iran and avoid sanctions. We took all the exemptions off the table.

"So, we are really tightening the screws."

Graham said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief him Tuesday on the situation.