Trump heads to Iowa as Biden holds virtual campaign fundraiser with 'The West Wing' cast

With the November election just three weeks away and millions of Americans already casting their ballots, President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are making their final pitch to voters in vital swing states.

The battle between the two candidates was thrown into chaos two weeks ago when Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three nights.

But on Saturday, Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president has been cleared to return to an active schedule and has met criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation.

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, just 21 days away from the election.

President Trump

Trump is delivering a speech Wednesday morning to the Economic Clubs of New York, Florida, Washington, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Sheboygan, Wis., from the White House Rose Garden.

During the 45-minute webcast, Trump is expected to answer questions about his economic policy.

The president is running for reelection as the unemployment rate sits at 7.9%, well below the 14.7% in April at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, of the 22 million jobs lost since February, the economy has recouped about half.

Trump is slated to travel to Iowa later Wednesday evening for a Make America Great Again Rally -- his third in a row since he was cleared to return to the campaign trail.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

The former vice president is attending a virtual Biden for President finance event.

The cast of "The West Wing" is reuniting for a virtual trivia night to raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising venture between the Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee.

Vice President Mike Pence

Pence is traveling to Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday and will visit a manufacturing facility, which will be the site of a Make America Great Again rally.

The event at Lacks Enterprises is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

The California senator is participating remotely in Judge Amy Coney Barrett's four-day Supreme Court confirmation hearing, which began Monday.

“Due to Judiciary Committee Republicans’ refusal to take common sense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media, Senator Harris plans to participate in this week’s hearings remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building,” a spokesperson for Harris said in a statement.