Trump signals he has ‘interesting’ details on Roswell, as son grills him about aliens

President Trump, under rigorous questioning from his son Donald Trump Jr., on Thursday about the existence of extraterrestrial life, suggested he knew "interesting" information about Roswell, N.M. -- the site of a 1947 crash that has touched off conspiracy theories about an alien spacecraft ever since.

Trump made the comments in a lighthearted, Father's Day-themed video interview produced by his presidential campaign that dealt with a variety of topics, including potential U.S. government secrets about aliens.

"Before you leave office, will you let us know if there's aliens? Because this is the only thing I really want to know. I want to know what's going on. Would you ever open up Roswell and let us know what's going on there?" Trump Jr. asked.

"So many people ask me that question," the president said. "There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, that want to see it. I won't talk to you about what I know about it but it's very interesting. But Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what's going on."

When Trump Jr. further pressed his father on whether he would declassify details about Roswell, the president said, "I'll have to think about that one."

It's unclear what the pair were referring to when discussing the potential of opening up Roswell -- the city itself has a booming tourism industry and the one military base in the area was closed during the Vietnam War. Area 51, an Air Force base in Nevada, is a highly classified location that many have speculated could hold secrets about aliens.

The Pentagon earlier this year released unclassified footage showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" of military encounters with other aircraft that behaved in a way that one pilot told the New York Times was "like nothing I've ever seen."

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," a Pentagon spokeswoman said about the footage's release.

"DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” she added. “The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

Also during the conversation with his son, the president complimented Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as "good-looking guys" while saying that he thinks the senators and Trump Jr. look better clean-shaven. All three men have recently grown beards.

"In some cases, I think it's good. In your case, just get rid of it," the president told his son.

Trump Jr. also asked the president whether he would consider pardoning "Tiger King" star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. Trump said he had seen some episodes of the show, noting that Joe Exotic is "quite a character" and saying "that's a whole strange deal."

Trump would not commit to pardoning Maldonado-Passage, who was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot.

