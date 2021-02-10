The five biggest moments from Wednesday's session of Trump's impeachment trial

House impeachment managers made their case Wednesday for convicting former President Trump, bringing up dramatic new security footage to tie Trump’s words to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the threat it posed to lawmakers and police.

Lawmakers took turns defending former Vice President Mike Pence against Trump's previous attacks, and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, took the spotlight Wednesday and directly accused Trump of "orchestrating" the Capitol insurgency.

As the trial draws to a close for the day, here are six key moments:

Dems acknowledge Trump urged for peace, but he only did it once

Rep. Madeline Dean noted that during Trump’s "Save America" rally speech, he told protesters to go down to the Capitol to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." She said it was the only time he used the word "peaceful" in the speech.

"In a speech spanning almost 11,000 words — yes, we did check — that was the one time, the only time, President Trump used the word peaceful or any suggestion of non-violence." He used the word "fight" or "fighting" 20 times, she said.

Hours earlier, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had hit Democrats for "conveniently" leaving the line out.

PLASKETT SAYS JAN. 6 RALLY DIDN'T HAVE PERMIT TO MARCH TO THE CAPITOL UNTIL TRUMP STEPPED IN

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump had said at the rally.

Castro plays audio of rioters chanting "hang Mike Pence"

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas., played audio of a chant where the crowd repeated "hang Mike Pence" and showed an image of a noose allegedly put up to "execute" Pence.

Castro noted that Trump said he would be "disappointed" in Pence if he did not stand up for the "good of our Constitution" and oppose the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Later Trump tweeted that Pence didn’t have the "’courage to do what should have been done." That rhetoric was quickly picked up by crowds gathered at the Capitol on Jan. 6 – and ultimately escalated to threats on Pence’s life.

Lieu praises Pence for standing "strong"

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., detailed how Trump turned on former Vice President Mike Pence in the lead up to the election certification in Congress.

"Vice President Pence stood strong and certified the election. Vice President Pence showed us what it means to be an American, what it means to show courage," Lieu said.

He quoted Trump’s "Save America" rally speech where Trump said he "won’t like him as much" of Pence if he certifies the election results after Congress’ vote.

Lieu also quoted a New York Times report saying that Trump told Pence: "You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a p---y."

TOP REPUBLICANS EYED AS ANTI-TRUMP VOTES

Plaskett said pro-Trump protestors didn’t have a permit until Trump stepped in

Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, claimed Wednesday that the "Save America" rally did not have a permit to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6 until President Trump stepped in.

But while a "march" was not allowed, the permit for the Jan. 6 rally also mentioned that some participants would head to the Capitol.

According to the rally permit, provided by the National Park Service to Fox News:

"Women for America First will not conduct an organized march from the Ellipse at the conclusion of the rally. Some participants may leave to attend rallies at the United States Capitol to hear the results of Congressional certification of the Electoral College count."

There does not appear to be any subsequent permit granted for a march at the request of Trump.

Impeachment managers bring up dramatic new security footage

House impeachment managers unloaded a new trove of footage showing lawmakers making their narrow escapes from the rioters.

"We’re here to count the f---ing votes," a rioter could be heard shouting in one clip. "Where are they counting the f---ing votes?" another one said.

The clips also showed then-Vice President Mike Pence’s being rushed from the building and Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman turning Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, around just before he ran into a group of rioters.

Plaskett says Trump 'stand back and stand by' remarks directly incited far-right extremists

The Virgin Islands delegate accused Trump of "orchestrating" and "inviting" insurgents to the Capitol, pointing to his "stand back and stand by" comments to the far-right group Proud Boys in a Sept. 29 debate.

Plaskett posted photos of Proud Boys members at the rally on Jan. 6 wearing merchandise with Trump’s words emblazoned on the front.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an appeal to Republican colleagues, Plaskett aired a clip of far-right activist Nick Fuentes leading a crowd of protesters before the riot in a chant of "destroy the GOP."