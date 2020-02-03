Trump impeachment trial nears end with closing arguments

The impeachment trial of President Trump drew closer toward its almost-inevitable conclusion Monday, with Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team presenting closing arguments on the Senate floor.

Each side is permitted up to two hours to make their final case, as proceedings stretch into another week amid expectations that a largely party-line acquittal awaits the president by Wednesday afternoon.

“I submit to you on behalf of the House of Representatives that your duty demands that you convict President Trump,” House manager Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said during his remarks, the first among the Democrats who delivered arguments.

Crow addressed an argument put forth by Trump legal team member Alan Dershowitz, who claimed that Trump was working in the national interest, and not his personal interest, by asking Ukraine to investigate possible corruption related to former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Dershowitz asserted that even if Trump was acting to aid his own re-election, if he believes his re-election to be in the nation's best interest, it would be proper.

This position was absurd, Crow insisted, telling the Senate "we cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door." He added that the logical conclusion of Dershowitz's argument is that "the president is the state."

Dershowitz had already clarified his position in an op-ed for The Hill, stating that "pundits and partisan politicians have been deliberately distorting" his words.

"Anyone watching my answer would know that it was in response to the claim by the House managers that any electoral benefit constitutes an impeachable quid pro quo," Dershowitz wrote. "I pointed out how open-ended that argument is since most politicians truly believe their reelections help the national interest."

The final statements come after the GOP-led Senate voted 51-49 last week not to call any additional witnesses to provide testimony, despite House Democrats hoping to hear from individuals such as former national security adviser John Bolton, who said he would comply if he received a subpoena from the Senate.

Republicans cited the Democrat-controlled House’s failure to call Bolton and others, as well as their insistence that they already had enough evidence to support their case.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, said on Sunday that he believes the Democrats “proved” their case against Trump and that there was nothing they could have done differently.

“Look, there's nothing that I can see that we could have done differently because, as the senators have already admitted, we proved our case. We proved our case,” Schiff told CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

Schiff on Sunday also denied that it was a “misstep” for the House Intelligence Committee, which he chairs, to drop the subpoenas for a number of current and former high-ranking Trump administration officials. He added that it could have taken years for a court to decide on the Bolton subpoena.

In a statement explaining his decision to vote against calling witnesses, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., acknowledged that the House managers proved their case regarding the factual allegations that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate former Biden and his son Hunter and that he withheld military aid as leverage, but that this did not warrant impeachment.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander said.

House manager Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., took a different stance during her remarks, claiming that Trump's efforts to use Rudy Giuliani to get Ukraine to investigate his political opponents and the withholding of military aid amounted to "extortion," and that Trump was trying to "cheat" in the 2020 election.

In his statement, Alexander said that while Trump acted in a manner that was “inappropriate,” it should be up to American voters to decide his fate in November’s election.

“The Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate,” he said.

During closing arguments, Crow took issue with the notion that the impeachment effort was meant to either reverse the 2016 election or interfere with the 2020 race.

"Senators, neither is true," he insisted.

House Manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., began his argument by focusing on the allegation the Trump obstructed Congress by instructing officials not to comply with House subpoenas. While Republicans claim that the charge is improper because the House never sought judicial enforcement of the subpoenas or a ruling that Trump's claim of executive privilege was improper, Jeffries maintained that the House has the sole power over matters related to impeachment.

"To condone the president’s obstruction would strike a death blow to the impeachment clause of the constitution,” he said.

A final vote on Trump’s removal will be held on Wednesday, when the president is expected to be acquitted by the Senate's Republican majority.

