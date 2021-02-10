TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Swalwell shares Capitol footage, makes case against Trump
Rep. Eric Swalwell’s job as a House impeachment manager is to convince at least two-thirds of the Senate to convict former President Trump of inciting an insurrection.
Swalwell, D-Calif., made a case against former President Trump during the impeachment trial on Wednesday where he played previously unseen security footage from last month's riot at the Capitol.
FAST FACTS
- Other prominent Republicans have scoffed at Swalwell’s role in the proceedings, including Sen. Rand Paul
- Swalwell argued the insurrection allegations were not simply about the speech Trump gave at a rally shortly before the riot broke out.
A number of leading Republicans remain unconvinced that Swalwell belongs on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security committees.
"That’s an interesting choice...somebody who's part of a Chinese espionage ring effectively, so it's a provocative choice," Sen. Josh Hawley, told a pool reporter during a break in the proceedings about Swalwell’s selection as an impeachment manager.
