Trump impeachment hearings day five: live updates

The fifth day of public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Russia at the National Security Council, will testify this morning, alongside David Holmes, an aide to diplomat Bill Taylor who overheard the phone call on July 26 between Ambassador Gordon Sondland and President Trump. Holmes said that he heard Trump ask Sondland about the status of "investigations" into his political rivals, just one day after the now-infamous phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

