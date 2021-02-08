Democrats will realize Trump impeachment is a political 'loser' and will end trial quickly: Whitaker

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker argued on Monday that former President Trump's impeachment is "cheapening" the impeachment standard.

Whitaker made the comment on "The Faulkner Focus," adding that it is also "distracting Congress right now from what they should be worried about, like arresting the violent crime epidemic in our major cities, doing more for the COVID-19 challenges we face and also so many of the other things that the people of America want Congress to work for them."

Whitaker made the statements the day before the Senate will take up an impeachment trial against Trump for the second time after the House voted to impeach the former president last month.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT IS 'PARTISAN FARCE,' SCHUMER WOULD DESERVE TO BE IMPEACHED TOO: RAND PAUL

The House voted to impeach Trump with a 232 to 197 vote on the charge of inciting an insurrection, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats. It would take 17 Republicans joining all 50 Senate Democrats to convict Trump on the impeachment article, an outcome that is highly unlikely.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday" Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., argued that Trump's impeachment trial "doesn't stop" the rest of the Senate’s business, contrary to Whitaker’s point. Murphy stressed on Sunday that "the Senate can walk and chew gum at the same time."

Host Harris Faulkner asked Whitaker about impeachment witnesses and how long he expects the trial to last.

"The Democrats are going to quickly realize that this is a loser for them and they’re going to want to end it as quickly as they’re going to want to start it," Whitaker responded.

He went on to say that "The House should have heard evidence" and "should have taken witnesses."

"Anything that’s being presented to the Senate in trial should … have already been considered and part of the record in the House," Whitaker added. "It doesn’t exist because it was a rushed impeachment and so the Senate is going to quickly decide, probably as soon as tomorrow, whether or not they’re going to take witnesses."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to say if the Senate decides they will not be using witnesses, "it’s going to be a very short process."

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.