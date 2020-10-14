Trump calls Hunter Biden emails a 'smoking gun,' calls on former VP to release more info

President Trump told a crowd in Iowa Wednesday that alleged emails from Hunter Biden were a "smoking gun" showing that former Vice President Joe Biden "blatantly" lied about his involvement with his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

"We've just learned through explosive documents published by a very fine newspaper, the New York Post, that Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son's corrupt business dealings. And this is a big smoking gun," Trump said during a speech at Des Moines International Airport.

A series of emails obtained by Fox News allegedly show an adviser to the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma thanking the younger Biden in 2015 for an invitation to meet his father. Another email from 2014 showed the adviser, Vadym Pozharskyi, purportedly asking for Hunter Biden's help in stopping "what we consider to be politically motivated actions."

During his rally, Trump also called for Biden to release "all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family's business dealings, influence pedallings around the world, including China and including Russia."

EMAILS TO HUNTER BIDEN SHOW PLANS TO MEET WITH STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS ABOUT BURISMA PROBE

Biden's campaign responded on Wednesday by denying any wrongdoing and claiming that the former vice president's schedule showed no such meeting taking place.

"Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

"The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story," Bates continued. "They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani -- whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported -- claimed to have such materials."

Bates added: "Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place."

Wednesday's event came after the president held rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania, the first since he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago.

According to a RealClearPolitics' analysis, Biden is narrowly leading Trump by an average 1.2 percentage points in Iowa. In 2016, Trump won the state by nine points in his race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Biden, for his part, held a virtual fundraiser from Wilmington, Delaware, and was delivering pretaped remarks to American Muslims in the evening.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Mike Emanuel, and the Associated Presss contributed to this report.