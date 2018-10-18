Trump hosts third major rally in Montana to unseat longtime bitter rival Jon Tester

With just weeks until November's pivotal midterm elections, President Trump is headlining a major rally in Missoula, Montana on Thursday evening, his third trip to the state this midterm season and his first stop in a three-date tour of western states that will include Arizona and Nevada.

Only three other sitting presidents have ever visited Missoula, where between 6,000 and 8,000 people are expected to attend Thursday's rally at the Minuteman Aviation hangar, according to The Misssoulian.

"I love these hangars," Trump said at the opening of the rally, as the crowd chanted "USA!" He continued, "I love a hangar. There's nothing like a hangar. You get out of the plane, you walk over, and you have massive crowds."

The president quickly took aim at his opponent in the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton, criticizing her for her email practices and telling the crowd to "Never Forget Benghazi." His comments came days after a federal judge excoriated the State Department for lying by presenting the court with "clearly false" affidavits documenting their review of her emails and communications concerning the 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

The president was primarily seeking to convince Montana to replace his longtime bitter rival, incumbent Sen. Democratic Jon Tester, with GOP state Auditor Matt Rosendale. But his rally was also part of his long-running effort to help preserve Republicans' tenuous holds on the Senate and House of Representatives.

"This will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense," Trump said, referring to his successful Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh and the migrant caravan approaching the U.S. border with Mexico.

"I just want to thank the Mexican government because they're stopping it hopefully before it even gets to Mexico," Trump said to applause. "As you know, I'm willing to send the military to defend our southern border if necessary, all caused by the illegal immigration onslaught brought by the Democrats because they refuse to acknowledge or change the laws. And they figure everyone who's coming in is going to vote Democrat."

"I have caused the problem," Trump went on. "Because I have created such an incredible economy, I have created so many jobs. I have made this country, with you, so great, that everybody wants to come in. So they're all pouring in -- or trying to."

Losing one or both chambers in November's midterm elections, Trump himself has warned, could not only compromise border security and complicate his legislative agenda -- which top Republicans recently said might include another attempt at fully repealing ObamaCare -- but also empower Democrats to open a series of investigations and potentially even impeachment proceedings.

Trump emphasized that possibility in a previous rally in Montana just last month.

"I don't even bring it up," Trump told the crowd. "Because I view it as something that, you know, they like to use the impeach word. Impeach Trump. Maxine Waters, 'We will impeach him.' But he didn't do anything wrong. 'It doesn't matter, we will impeach him. We will impeach.' But I say, how do you impeach somebody that's doing a great job that hasn't done anything wrong?"

JON TESTER CAMPAIGNS ON HUNTING, BUT HASN'T HAD HUNTING LICENSE IN SIX YEARS

Fox News currently rates Montana, a state Trump won over Hillary Clinton by double digits in 2016, as a lean Democrat state -- and in the final weeks of the campaign season, there are renewed signs that Trump has made it his personal mission to push the state back into the Republicans' column.

Earlier this year, Trump called for Tester’s resignation for his role in torpedoing Dr. Ronny Jackson's nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jackson had been besieged by unproven allegations compiled by Tester’s office concerning his prescription-drug practices and use of alcohol. (Tester is the top Democrat on the Republican-controlled Senate Veteran Affairs Committee.)

The president repeated that line of attack this week, saying that Tester had treated Jackson more unfairly than Democrats who fiercely opposed Kavanaugh's nomination. Democrats promoted a series of uncorroborated sexual misconduct and rape accusations against the then-nominee.

"Ever since his vicious and totally false statements about Admiral Ron Jackson, the highly respected White House Doctor for Obama, Bush & me, Senator John Tester looks to be in big trouble in the Great State of Montana!" Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "He behaved worse than the Democrat Mob did with Justice K!"

DEMS POISED TO MAKE HISTORIC IMPEACHMENT PUSH AFTER MIDTERMS

Trump is also set to stump Thursday night for Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is running against Kathleen Williams.

Thursday's rally comes two days after the Marine Corps veteran who served as Montana's GOP chairman from 2009 to 2015 warned potential protesters on Facebook that Trump supporters tend to carry guns.

"All you protesters ..." his is a concealed and open carry state, and we know how to use em." — Fmr. Montana GOP chair Will Deschamps

“Also all you protesters, show up as well," the former state Republican chairman, Will Deschamps, wrote on the social media site. "This is a concealed and open carry state and we know how to use em."

He ended his message by noting that he is “USMC trained,” referring to his military service.

Trump has held more than two dozen rallies to benefit GOP candidates, and more than 350 rallies since beginning his presidential bid in 2015.

Trump's campaign has said it is paying all the bills for the rallies, including the costs of fueling and using Air Force One to ferry the president and his staff to and from the events.

The billionaire businessman can apparently afford it, and then some: New filings with the Federal Election Commission show Trump's campaign has already hauled in more than $100 million for his 2020 reelection effort, an unprecedented sum that owes to his early start on the campaign trail.