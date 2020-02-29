Trump assures nation after 1st American coronavirus death: ‘No reason to panic’

President Trump told Americans Saturday there was no need to panic over coronavirus, amid news of the first American death tied to the outbreak and the roll-out of new travel restrictions.

"There's no reason to panic at all. This is something that is being handled professionally," Trump said at the White House.

The president said there are 22 patients in the United States who have coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, one person passed away overnight," Trump said.

“She was a wonderful woman a medically high-risk patient in her late 50s. Four others are very ill. Thankfully 15 are either recovered fully or they're well on their way to recovery. And in all cases, they've been let go in their home.

He said: "Additional cases in the United States are likely. But healthy individuals should be able to fully recover.”

Trump praised the response so far and said the United States will take more actions on travel and vaccine preparedness, including meeting with drug companies on Monday to discuss next steps.

"Our country is prepared for any circumstance," Trump said Saturday after Vice President Pence led a coronavirus task force meeting in the White House situation room.

Pence, tapped to lead the virus response, also announced new travel restrictions, including an expanded ban on travel from Iran.

This would cover any foreign national who has visited Iran within the last 14 days. He also said Trump has authorized the State Department to raise the travel advisory for certain affected areas to Level Four, the highest level – Americans will be urged not to travel to areas in Italy and South Korea most affected by the virus.

It’s the second time this week Trump spoke to reporters in a rare White House briefing room press conference, signaling the seriousness the Administration is placing on the coronavirus that has now infected more than 85,000 worldwide and killed 2,900.

The closures and quarantines around the world have spooked investors and the stock market took a dramatic tumble this week.

Shortly before Trump was to address the cameras, Washington state health officials said one person has died from the new virus; the first person to die from the disease in the United States.

News of the death comes on the heels of three new cases in California, Oregon and Washington in which the patients were infected by unknown means. They had not recently traveled overseas or had come into contact with anyone who had.

As new cases have popped up in the United States, tensions between Trump and Democrats are bubbling up as well.

At a rally in South Carolina Friday night, Trump accused his Democratic critics of "politicizing" the coronavirus outbreak and dismissed the criticism about his handling of the virus as “their new hoax” and insisted “we are totally prepared.”

Meanwhile, the House held a bipartisan briefing with health officials Friday morning, leaving Democrats questioning whether Trump has a handle on the response.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment fight, said Friday he has "profound concerns" about Trump's response to the coronavirus and cast doubt on whether the White House is telling the truth to the American public about the global outbreak.

"The president and vice president don’t inspire confidence," Schiff told Fox News as he left a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday morning. "And because the president has made so many false statements about so many things, you can't really rely on the White House."

Schiff's comments come after Trump blasted Democrats in a tweetstorm for playing politics with the coronavirus threat.

"I have profound concerns about the management of this at the level of the White House," Schiff said, "but there are some good career people who we got the opportunity to talk to today.”

Trump was joined by Pence and top health officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.