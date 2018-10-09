Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in Iowa

President Trump held a Tuesday night rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa – the latest stop in the president’s busy tour boosting GOP candidates ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

He began by announcing a decision to remove a federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends, thus permitting year-round sales of gasoline with 15 percent ethanol or E15.

"We’re going with E15 year round. I made that promise to you during the campaign. I made that promise to you during the primaries," he said. "Promises made, promises kept."

The move is seen as particularly helpful for Iowa and other farm states.

Trump spent the majority of the rally slamming Democrats while urging attendees to vote for Republicans. "The Democrats have become totally unhinged," he said. "They’ve gone crazy."

"If you want to drain the swamp, you must defeat the Democrats," he added. "Democrats are the party of crime. Republicans are the party of safety."

"The only reason to vote Democrat is if you are tired of winning," Trump said.

The rally capped off a whirlwind day that saw Nikki Haley announce her resignation as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump did not immediately announce a replacement but told reporters on Air Force One he had a list of five people in mind.

His presence in the state is also seen as a nod toward Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman who recently helped push through the confirmation of Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, confirmed Saturday in a 50-48 vote, had his first full day on the bench on Tuesday.

It's been a "truly historic week for America and you know what I’m talking about," Trump said at the start of the rally.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.