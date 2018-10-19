Trump holds Arizona rally in hopes of giving GOP hopefuls edge

President Trump on Friday held a rally in Arizona in hopes to support the Republican cause in the state and touched on a wide range of issues, ranging from immigration to the job market prior to next month's pivotal mid-term elections.

"Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs," he said, adding that the Democrats have become too extreme to be entrusted with power. He described them as an "angry, unhinged mob."

Trump welcomed Senate candidate Martha McSally to the stage during the event. McSally is facing off in the state against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

Trump called McSally "a great veteran" and "a great fighter, a warrior." McSally was an Air Force colonel and combat fighter pilot.

Trump said the state needs a senator who will fight "and never let you down." He described Sinema as a far-left extremist.

The president also praised Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on Twitter on Friday.

“Congressman Andy Biggs is doing a great job for Arizona and our Country!” Trump said in response to a tweet from Biggs, who said it would “be an exciting day in Arizona with” the president “in town.”

During his speech, Trump touted the economy, prioritizing veterans and the military and Republican positions on immigration. He accused Democrats of supporting policies that would increase illegal immigration -- which he said would bring gangs, drugs and crime.

He said America needs a border wall and a merit-based immigration system.

He also referenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying that he could "no longer" refer to her as "Pocahontas" since "she has no Indian blood."Earlier this week, the Democratic lawmaker from Massachusetts released her DNA test results to The Boston Globe, and then to the public. The results revealed "strong evidence" Warren had a Native-American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations.

Trump criticized Hillary Clinton, a favorite target for Republicans ahead of the midterms, saying it’s pretty amazing that you can delete 33,000 emails after getting a subpoena "and our justice department doesn’t do anything about it."

He briefly touched on the pulling the U.S. pulling out of the "horrible" North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Iran nuclear deal and the potential creation of a space force.

NAFTA was recently replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Fox News’ Matt Richardson, Alex Pappas, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.