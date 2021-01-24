Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump adviser claims former president has no plans for third political party

In a farewell address released just one day before he left office, Trump said that the work of his movement would continue, even as his term comes to an end.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Sen. Marsha Blackburn R-Tenn., joins 'Fox Report' to discuss Biden's first days in office.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly dropped plans to create a third political party and will instead focus his energies on helping Republicans win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms, Fox News has learned.

Since leaving the White House, speculation has mounted as to what Trump’s presidential plans may be. He has left the door open to another presidential run in 2024, and rumors have swirled that he would run as a third-party candidate, which would badly splinter an already fractured GOP.

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

But Trump's 2020 campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday that Trump "has made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022."

TRUMP OFFERS FIRST REMARKS SINCE LEAVING OFFICE: 'WE'LL DO SOMETHING'

"There’s nothing that’s actively being planned regarding an effort outside of that, but it’s completely up to Republican Senators if this is something that becomes more serious," Miller said.

His comments came just hours after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the former president had been talked out of the idea of forming a third party and "is making clear to people he isn’t pursuing it, per ppl familiar w his thinking."

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election