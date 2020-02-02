Trump, in Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, predicts fall of Pelosi: 'Radical left is gonna take over'

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, President Trump confirmed that the State of the Union address would go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday -- just a day before the Senate is set to overwhelmingly acquit him after a months-long impeachment process.

"I think she's a very confused, very nervous woman," Trump said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who reluctantly announced impeachment proceedings last year after months of resisting the progressive wing of her party.

"I don't think she wanted to do this," Trump continued. "I think she really knew what was going to happen, and her worst nightmare has happened. I don't think she's gonna be there too long, either. I think that the radical left -- and she's sorta radical left too, by the way -- but I think the radical left is gonna take over."

The president cited the personal cost of the multiple investigations that have taken place during his administration, saying the media is deliberately ignoring historic economic numbers and "the good stuff" to focus on invented scandals.

"Her worst nightmare has happened." — President Trump on Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"Well, it's been very unfair. From the day I won ... from the day I came down from the escalator. ... it probably started from there. It's been a very, very unfair process," Trump said. "The Mueller Report, Russia, Russia, Russia, as you say, which was total nonsense -- it was all nonsense, the whole thing. It was very unfair, and mostly it was unfair to my family. I mean, my family suffered because of all this. And many other families suffered also."

But, Trump said, his supporters would remain undeterred.

"There's a revolution going on in this country, and I mean a positive revolution," Trump said, noting that unemployment rates have plummeted among minority groups.

The president also asserted that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was "rigging the election again" against "crazy" Bernie Sanders and candidates such as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., after the DNC announced it would change debate rules in a way that would help Mike Bloomberg appear on stage.

As Trump spoke, an NBC News report indicated that former Secretary of State John Kerry was overheard in Iowa discussing getting in the presidential race, as a last-ditch effort to blunt Sanders' surge in the polls and prevent him from "taking down" the Democratic Party. (Kerry, firing off a since-deleted, highly uncharacteristic profanity on Twitter, then insisted he was not running for president, but didn't deny the NBC News report.)

Asked what he felt about Bloomberg, Trump didn't hold back.

"Uh, very little. I just think of little," Trump said. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box? ... I would love to run against Bloomberg."

BLOOMBERG'S $10M SUPER BOWL AD IS MISLEADING, COURT DOCS SHOW

Trump added that the U.S. has offered assistance to China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and hinted that more aggressive action may be taken as the problem worsens.

"Well, we've pretty much shut it down, coming in from China. We have a tremendous relationship with China. ... We’re offering 'em tremendous help," Trump said. "But we can’t have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem, the coronavirus. So, we're gonna see what happens."

Separately, Hannity asked Trump to quickly describe what he thought of other prominent Democrats.

On Joe Biden: "I just think of 'Sleepy.' I just watch him. He's sleepy. Sleepy Joe."

On Hunter Biden: "Where's Hunter? Where is he? He made millions of dollars -- he went from having no job, no income, he had nothing. As you know, he had a very sad experience in the military. He has nothing, to making millions and millions of dollars a year. Not just from Ukraine. From China. And from other countries. How can you do this? This is crooked as hell. What they did is very dishonest."

WHOOPS: BIDEN CAMPAIGN TOUTS ANTI-CORRUPTION ACTIVIST IN UKRAINE WHO CALLED HUNTER BIDEN'S ACTIONS 'VERY BAD'

On Bernie Sanders: "Well, I think he's a communist. I mean, you know, look, I think of communism when I think of Bernie. You could say 'socialist.' Didn't he get married in Moscow?" (Hannity then interjected that Sanders had, in fact, honeymooned in the Soviet Union.)

"At least he's true to what he believes," Trump concluded, by way of contrast with Elizabeth Warren.

On Warren, Trump said: "She's not true to it. I call her 'fairy tale.' Because everything's a fairy tale. That's how Pochahontas got started. This woman can't tell the truth."

On Hillary Clinton: "I think of emails. I think of the email scandal. How she got away with that is a disgrace."

With just hours to go before kickoff in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Hannity wrapped up by asking the president what he loved most about sports.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, it has a sort of a little bit of a microcosm of life," Trump said. "You know, you have winners, you have champions. You have people that you expect to see that final play, you have great coaches like [Bill] Belichick. You have people that you expect more out of, and oftentimes they produce. Then you have people that you just don't expect they're gonna do it, and oftentimes they don't. It's a microcosm of life."

Shortly after the interview aired, Trump tweeted, "ENJOY THE GAME USA, OUR COUNTRY IS DOING GREAT!"

Trump's Super Bowl advertisement, which aired during the game's first commercial break, focused on the president's landmark criminal justice reform bill, the First Step Act. The spot featured Alice Johnson, the great-grandmother who had been sentenced to life behind bars for nonviolent drug offenses -- but was released after 21 years in prison when Trump commuted her sentence.

"I'm free to hug my family; I'm free to start over," Johnson said upon her release, in an emotional moment featured in the advertisement. "This is the greatest day of my life. ... I want to thank President Donald John Trump."

Alice celebrated the moment again as the advertisement was broadcast nationally.

"Two Super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell," she wrote on Twitter. "Today I am a free woman and my story was featured in a Super Bowl Ad. I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the wrongly and unjustly convicted! God Bless America!"