Trump greets Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, says ‘strongly’ considering NATO privileges for Brazil

President Trump on Tuesday gave a warm welcome to the new Brazilian president, saying the relationship between the U.S. and Brazil has “never been better” and suggested that Brazil could be given North American Treaty Organization (NATO) privileges.

“We (the U.S.) are looking at it strongly, we are very inclined to do that, the relationship that we have right now with Brazil has never been better, I think there was a lot of hostility with other presidents, there is zero hostility with me,” Trump said as he sat alongside President Jair Bolsonaro. “We are going to be looking at it strongly in terms of whether it is NATO, or something having to do with alliance, but we have a great alliance with Brazil, better than we've ever had before."

Brazil has been seeking the status of "major non-NATO ally," which is a step short of full NATO membership. That would allow certain financial advantages not available to non-NATO members.

Bolsonaro, who has been dubbed “The Trump of the Tropics,” was sworn in this year after running on a right-wing, nationalist platform -- with a penchant for controversial statements that made international headlines. He told Fox News “@Night” on Tuesday that he shares many of Trump's views on immigration and border security.

"The vast majority of potential immigrants do not have good intentions," he said. "They do not intend to do the best -- or do good to the U.S. people."

He also sought to underscore his pro-America stance with a tweet upon his arrival Sunday.

"For the first time in a while, a pro-America Brazilian president arrives in DC," he said in the tweet. "It’s the beginning of a partnership focused on liberty and prosperity, something that all of us Brazilians have long wished for."

In a speech to the Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Bolsonaro said he has had to contend with "fake news" and tough coverage from established news organizations.

"We want to have a great Brazil just like Trump wants to have a great America," he said.

Trump has reciprocated Bolsonaro's outreach, saying he had done "a very outstanding job" and that he was "honored" that Bosonaro's campaign was being compared to his.

The two countries have signed several bilateral agreements, including one that allows the United States to use Brazil's Alcantara Aerospace Launch Base for its satellites, and Brazil announced an end to visa requirements for U.S. tourists who visit the country.

Meanwhile, the crisis in Venezuela is also on the agenda for the two leaders to discuss. Like the U.S., Brazil has has recognized the leader of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as Venezuela's interim president.

Trump on Tuesday in the Oval Office said that “all options are on the table” when it comes to Venezuela but that the two leaders had not discussed military options yet.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche and The Associated Press contributed to this report.