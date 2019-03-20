Trump goes nuclear on Kellyanne spouse George Conway: 'Husband from hell!'

President Trump turned up the heat Wednesday in his feud with George Conway, calling the spouse of adviser Kellyanne Conway a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

In one of the more bizarre feuds of the Trump era, George Conway has repeatedly questioned the president’s mental health on social media, all while his wife continues to work at the White House.

He fired back within seconds Wednesday, tweeting: "You seem determined to prove my point. Good for you! #NarcissisticPersonalityDisorder."

He added: "You. Are. Nuts."

Conway revived their dispute last week by blasting Trump for a claim that the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had exonerated the president from the Russian collusion piece of the probe.

“Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?” Conway tweeted. “One day he makes a harmless slip of the tongue, something any mentally balanced person would laugh off. But instead he lies about it. He denies what the world can see on videotape. Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him? Why would he feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie?”

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale initially responded by claiming he was just sour grapes.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him!” Parscale tweeted.

Later, Trump retweeted Parscale, adding: “A total loser!” in reference to Conway.

The Trump White House until now had kept its distance from Conway’s criticisms, rarely firing back, due to Kellyanne’s prominent role in both Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the White House.

But in December, the president’s son, Eric, slammed Conway as disrespectful toward his wife.

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all,” Eric Trump tweeted late last year. “@KellyannePolls is a great person and frankly his actions are horrible.”

Meanwhile, Kellyanne, in December, reportedly described her husband's comments as "disrespectful" to The Washington Post, and “a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows.”

She then attempted to attribute the quote to “a person familiar with their relationship” -- a request that was denied by Post writer Ben Terris.

“Well, people do see it this way. People do see it that way, I don’t say I do, but people see it that way,” she added.

Fox News’ Liam Quinn and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.