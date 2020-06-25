‘I hope it’s true’: Trump responds to claim he was chosen by God

President Trump responded to the evangelical claim that he was appointed by God in an interview Monday.

CBN News political analyst David Brody asked Trump about the claim that God put him "in office for such a time as this."

"I almost don't even want to think about it," Trump said. "Because you know what, all I'm gonna do is, I hope it's true. All I'm going to do is, I'm going to do my best."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also affirmed the claim.

As Trump seeks reelection, the president pointed to his evangelical base, saying he was "so honored" when evangelist Franklin Graham revealed his father, the late Rev. Billy Graham, voted for him after a Christianity Today editorial called for his removal in December.

"As you know, to me that was a big moment because I have such respect for Franklin and for the family, and Billy Graham is really great," Trump said.

"There's a lot of hidden support. People in our country that don't riot, don't protest, that don't, you know, they work hard," he said. "They're smart, they have everything, but they were forgotten by the politicians. They showed up in '16. I think they're going to show up in larger numbers in '20."

The president pointed out that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told him, while the two were running against each other, that Trump would win "because God put you here for this occasion."

In May, two professors who study religion and politics told Fox News more churchgoers now believe Trump is anointed by God to lead the nation.

On Wednesday, Trump vowed to protect statues as some activists are calling for the toppling of monuments to former presidents, controversial historical figures, and Jesus Christ, after initially targeting Confederate figures.

“They’re looking at Jesus Christ, they’re looking at George Washington, they’re looking at Abraham Lincoln, they’re looking at Thomas Jefferson,” Trump said, during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the White House’s Rose Garden. “It’s not going to happen.”