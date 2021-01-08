Trump, Giuliani, Trump Jr. may be investigated over role in Capitol riot, DC attorney general suggests

The Washington D.C. attorney general on Friday said that President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani could be investigated over their alleged instigation of the riots at the Capitol building that left five people -- including a police officer -- dead.

"I think the question is, how far up does it go? Clearly, the Capitol was ground central in all of this mob’s behavior," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said on "Good Morning America."

DEMOCRATS MARCH TOWARD ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TREAM FOR DEADLY RIOT AT CAPITOL

"Donald Trump Jr., Giuliani, even the president of the United States, were calling on their supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol and, in Rudy Giuliani’s words exercise ‘combat justice,'" he said.

"We’re going to investigate not only the mobsters but also those who invited the violence," he said.

President Trump has come under intense criticism for his role in what critics say was instigation of supporters at a rally outside the White House, who then went on to storm Congress while lawmakers were certifying Electoral College results.

A number of Trump administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, have stepped down over Trump’s conduct. Meanwhile, Democrats have called for Trump to be removed by either the 25th Amendment or by impeachment.

Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California are taking the lead on drafting an article of impeachment for Trump's efforts to incite his supporters to charge the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a major security breach, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to secure locations, Fox News has confirmed.

PELOSI SAYS SHE SPOKE TO GEN. MILLEY ABOUT PROTECTING NUCLEAR CODES FROM TRUMP

Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, has also been circulating articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed impeachment efforts Friday afternoon in a call with the Democratic caucus. Earlier Friday, Pelosi said she had spoken to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about protecting the nuclear codes from an "unhinged president."

The FBI is asking for help identifying individuals who may have been involved in violent conduct or rioting. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.