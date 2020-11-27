Trump warns Georgia runoff boycott would play 'right into the hands of some very sick people'

President Trump spoke out Friday against the possibility that his supporters could boycott Georgia’s two Senate runoff election races amid his campaign’s ongoing legal challenge of the state’s presidential election results.

Trump reiterated his frequent claim that the 2020 election was a “total scam,” but urged his supporters to turn out on behalf of Georgia’s Republican Senate candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue. The president also confirmed that he plans to travel to Georgia in the coming days to support their campaigns.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people,” Trump tweeted. “Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday!”

The outcomes of Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff votes will determine which party controls the Senate. Victories in both races would give the Democrats a 50-50 tie in Congress’ upper chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker.

GEORGIA SEC OF STATE SAYS TRUMP THREW HIM 'UNDER THE BUS'

Trump spoke out after Politico reported on growing calls among some conservatives to boycott the runoffs amid his campaign’s claims of election fraud. Donald Trump Jr. urged supporters this week to “ignore” calls not to participate in the vote.

Perdue is running against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler is seeking to retain her seat against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. Both races proceeded to runoffs after no candidate received at least 50% of the vote in the general election.

Georgia certified voting results earlier this month following the completion of a full hand recount. The Trump campaign has repeatedly criticized Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, for his handling of the election in the days since Nov. 3.

