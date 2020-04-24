Trump denies he gave Georgia Gov. Kemp green light to reopen businesses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump on Friday denied that he gave Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp an “OK” to reopen businesses outside of federal coronavirus guidelines, saying that instead he told the governor to “do what is right” for the people of Georgia.

"I (or @VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines. FAKE NEWS! Spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, & barber shops should take a little slower path, but I told the Governor to do what is right for the great people of Georgia (& USA)!" he tweeted.

The Associated Press had reported that Trump and Vice President Pence “repeatedly” told Kemp that they approved of his plan to allow businesses to reopen in separate conversations. According to the wire service, Trump spoke to Kemp more than once and both Pence and Trump called Kemp on Tuesday to praise his performance and plan to reopen.

But, the AP reported, Trump shifted after advisers including Dr. Deborah Birx reviewed the plan -- which includes the reopening of gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys with certain restrictions -- and persuaded him that he was moving too quickly.

Trump then reportedly called Kemp on Wednesday to urge him to ease off on the plan, but Kemp refused. Trump then criticized him at the White House press briefing.

“I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump said Wednesday. “He knows what he's doing.”

On Thursday, he went a step further: “I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp, I wasn’t at all happy.”

The moment represented a striking moment, not only because it was a forceful criticism of a fellow Republican, but also as Trump has pushed hard for the economy to reopen as quickly as possible.

He has warned that the “cure could be worse than the problem,” which has opened him up to criticism that he is looking to reopen the economy too quickly, and risks a “second wave” of infections.

When protesters have demonstrated against strict lockdown policies in places such as Michigan, Trump appeared to back them by tweeting calls to “Liberate” the states.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also denied that Trump had changed his position.

“No one ‘changed’ President Trump’s view. I was with him all throughout the day. His mind was made up. His priority has always been to reopen the country SAFELY,” she tweeted.

In a statement on Twitter, Kemp said his team has been working “closely” with the administration and the federal government.

"I appreciate [Trump’s] bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward,” he said. “Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives -- and livelihoods -- of all Georgians."

Georgia now has more than 21,000 confirmed cases and at least 870 deaths have been recorded, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and The Associated Press contributed to this report.