Trump endorses Max Miller over GOP Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted for impeachment

Donald Trump on Friday endorsed his former aide, Max Miller, in his primary challenge of incumbent Republican Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the state’s 16th district.

The endorsement came weeks after Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump previously indicated that he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the midterm elections.

"Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman," Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC. "He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT."

"Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart," Trump added. "Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Miller, 32, served on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 before joining the White House. After a stint in the office of presidential personnel, Miller became White House director of advance. He played a key role in Trump’s re-election bid in 2020, coordinating rallies and other campaign events.

Miller recently moved to Ohio’s 16th district ahead of his run for Gonzalez’s seat. Gonzalez was first elected to the House in 2018.

In a statement last January after his vote to impeach Trump, Gonzalez said the then-president "helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution."

Trump was later acquitted in the Senate on a single charge of incitement of insurrection. The former president has yet to indicate whether he plans to run for the presidency in 2024.

Earlier this month, Trump made clear that he will maintain an active role in GOP leadership in the coming years.

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First," Trump said in a statement. "We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."