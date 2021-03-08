Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Trump endorses Arkansas Sen. John Boozman for reelection

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Trump's former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have also endorsed Boozman.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former President Trump has thrown his weight behind Republican Sen. John Boozman, Ark., who recently announced a 2022 reelection bid.

"Senator John Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas," read a Monday statement from Trump.

"He is tough on Crime, strong on the Border, a great supporter of our Military and our Vets, and fights for our farmers every day. He supports our Second Amendment and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

ARKANSAS NAVY VETERAN RECEIVES 'SALUTE' FROM SEN. JOHN BOOZMAN ON HER 101ST BIRTHDAY

Boozman responded on Monday, saying he was grateful to have Trump's endorsement.

"I’m grateful to have Pres. Trump’s endorsement for my re-election to the Senate," he said in a tweet. 

"We worked together to lower taxes, roll back regulations, secure our border, defend our Second Amendment rights and Protect Life."

Last week, Boozman announced his re-election bid, saying, "Now more than ever Arkansas needs strong, conservative leadership in Washington."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boozman received support from other Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary who is running for governor in Boozman's state.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

More from Politics