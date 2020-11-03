Trump predicts he will beat Joe Biden by larger margin than victory over Clinton

President Trump, in an Election Day interview on "Fox & Friends," predicted a greater 2020 victory over Joe Biden than his historic upset in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

When asked by co-host Steve Doocy, the president responded, "My number last time was 306."

"I ended up with 306," Trump said Tuesday morning. "That was a good number. 223-306, and that was a big number, and I think we will top it. I'll leave it at that. I think we'll get better."

Trump received 304 Electoral College votes in 2016 after two Republican electors cast protest votes.

Trump is betting on a larger victory margin based on the enthusiasm from supporters across the country, despite polls showing a tight race.

"It's never happened before in the history of our country. Never anything like this," he concluded.

This year is expected to see a record turnout of voters, as nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots early. Still, it is entirely possible that the country will not have a result when polls close Tuesday night, as several key battleground states are allowing mailed ballots to be counted as they continue to be delivered over the next several days.

Trump has expressed frustration, and has repeatedly claimed that Americans should be able to know the result of their election on Election Day. It had been reported that if he holds a clear lead based on Tuesday night's returns, he would declare victory, but he refuted that, stating that it was a "false report."

That subject came up again during Tuesday morning's interview. Again, Trump rejected the idea of a premature declaration, saying he would make an announcement "only when there's victory," and that there is "no reason to play games."

