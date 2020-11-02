Dem cities boarding up 'all the proof you need' the left shouldn't have 'federal power': Kayleigh McEnany

Joe Biden's Democratic Party is threatening violence while President Trump is promising law and order, Kayleigh McEnany argued in the final stretch to the presidential election.

Businesses and retailers in major cities are increasing Election Day security by boarding up storefront windows and taking other measures in Portland, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C., following a summer of widespread riots and mayhem.

"Notice what those cities have in common. They're all Democrat cities," the Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser told "Fox & Friends" Monday, adding it is "all the proof you need that the left should not be given federal power."

"They're saying if you don't choose the left's chosen candidate, we will send the left out to attack you. That's as close to extortion as you can get and Joe Biden has the power to say, 'Stand down,' to the mob. Will he do it?" McEnany asked.

"We deserve the great American tradition of democracy, of peaceful elections, of accepting the vote of the American people, but the boarded-up windows, the closed down stores tell you all you need to know about the modern American left. The violence is unacceptable and they are not deserving of federal power," she added.

In Washington, D.C., hair salons, restaurants, clothing stores and banks just blocks away from the White House were covered in plywood Sunday, as business owners prepare for a possible repeat of the violent riots and looting seen in prior months.

After reports that Trump said he will declare a premature victory on Election Day, McEnany called it "fake news" from the "Joe Biden crowd, knowing that they are on the brink of defeat."

McEnany said Trump will win after the Biden campaign "made the biggest political miscalculation in modern American politics by not knocking on doors, they didn't start that until mid-September, hiding in the basement."

She concluded that Trump offers "morning in America" compared to Biden's "dark winter," saying that voters will bet on the president's "hottest economy in modern history."