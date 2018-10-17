Trump dismisses Bloomberg's possible 2020 bid, says Democrats 'will eat him up' in primaries

President Trump said on Tuesday that Michael Bloomberg is unlikely to be his 2020 presidential opponent because the Democrats “will eat him up” during the primaries.

“I think the Democrats will eat him up,” Trump said during the interview with Fox Business’ Trish Regan. “You know, you have a lot of people running. I’m hearing names that are shockingly bad, but they’re nasty.”

Bloomberg, a former Republican and an Independent, has been rumored to run for president. He registered as a Democrat and said he will “take a look” whether he’ll run in 2020.

The former New York mayor is currently showering Democratic candidates and groups with money in a bid to elect more Democrats to U.S. House and Senate.

He is gearing up to spend $100 million in the final stretch of the midterm elections in addition to the $20 million donation to the Senate Majority PAC, a group backed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I think he’d be easy,” Trump said of his chances in the event Bloomberg manages to win the Democratic primary. But Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, disagrees and sees Bloomberg as the biggest threat to his reelection bid.

“If I were a Democrat strategist … and somebody said to me ‘who do you want to be the Democrat nominee for president of the United States?’ There’s only one name I would choose … and his name is Michael Bloomberg,” Lewandowski said last month at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast, the New York Post reported.

He said Bloomberg the “only one” who may have a chance with Trump because he’s also a job creator and isn’t involved with the Washington politics too much.

“Mike Bloomberg created tens of thousands of jobs over the course of his lifetime,” Lewandowski said. “That is a story the American people like and he’s an outsider. I think it would be a very competitive race.”

Trump reiterated that he’s “100 percent” running for reelection in 2020 and slammed another rumored candidate, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“Oh, I don’t think he’s a serious person,” Trump said about Avenatti.

Trump has reportedly raised over $100 million towards his 2020 reelection campaign.

With months left into his second year, Trump is the only president dating back to at least Ronald Reagan to have raised any funds for his own campaign committee, according to the Campaign Finance Institute.

