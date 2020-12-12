Trump tells 'Fox & Friends' he's 'so disappointed' in Supreme Court for turning aside Texas election suit

President Trump told Fox News Saturday that he is "so disappointed" in the Supreme Court for declining to hear a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas that sought to nullify the election results in four battleground states.

Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade in an exclusive interview that will air at 6 a.m. Sunday.

The president repeatedly has insisted that he was denied a second term by widespread voter fraud. However, states have stood by their results and courts repeatedly have rejected Trump's legal claims that Democrat Joe Biden's victory by a margin of more than 7 million votes nationwide should be tossed out.

"We've proven it [fraud], but no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court -- I am so disappointed in them," Trump said. "No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard."

The Texas lawsuit argued that the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin unconstitutionally changed their election statutes via judiciary or executive fiat rather than their legislatures.

The order issued Friday by the Supreme Court stated that the Texas motion "for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

"The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don't have standing," Trump said. "So they're saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas and these other states, great states, they don't have standing."

Trump also took credit for the quick development of coronavirus vaccines after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization late Friday for a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"If I wasn't president -- according to almost everybody, even the enemy -- if I wasn't president you wouldn't have a vaccine for five years," the president said. "I pushed the FDA and companies and everybody else involved like nobody's ever been pushed before, and now you have it rolling out."

A second vaccine candidate, developed by Massachusetts-based company Moderna, is expected to receive emergency-use authorization later this month.