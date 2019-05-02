Trump tells Dems 'it's over,' says McGahn won't testify, hits Biden's 'very dumb statement' in Fox News interview

President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive wide-ranging interview Thursday evening that the White House has lost patience with congressional Democrats, and forcefully dismissed their efforts to subpoena former White House counsel Don McGahn and other administration officials to testify.

"They've testified for many hours, all of them. I would say, it's done," Trump told Fox News' Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge. "Nobody has ever done what I've done. I've given total transparency. It's never happened before like this. They shouldn't be looking anymore. It's done."

Trump added, in a shot at the total cost of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe: "Even my finances, it must have been looked at -- for $35 million, I assume they looked at my taxes, I assume Mueller looked at my financial statements. For $35 million, and having 20 people, 49 FBI agents, and all of the staff and all of the money they spent, I assume they looked at my taxes, which are fine -- except they are under audit, by the way."

Trump has called the subpoena issued to McGahn by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., a "ridiculous" waste of time. The ex-White House lawyer featured prominently in Mueller's report, and Trump has disputed the account in the report that he ordered McGahn to fire Mueller at one point.

Trump additionally told Herridge he expected that key FBI documents that may shed light on the origins of the bureau's probe into his campaign could be declassified and released within a matter of weeks, or months at the latest.

REPORT: FBI SENT INFORMANT TO 'SEDUCE' TRUMP AIDE IN LONDON, ASK HIM ABOUT RUSSIA CONTACTS

Trump previously told Fox News that his attorneys advised him not to declassify and release the full documents -- including surveillance warrant applications to monitor former Trump aide Carter Page and related materials -- while the Mueller probe was ongoing, for fear the administration would be accused of obstructing justice by doing so.

Asked about New York Attorney General Letitia James' ongoing efforts to investigate him on multiple fronts, Trump dismissed the probes as partisan stunts.

"Can you imagine someone campaigning -- she doesn't know anything about me, and she's campaigning on that fact," Trump said of the Democrat. "They've gone through everything -- my taxes, my financial statements, which are phenomenal. And I'm so clean. Think of it -- after two and a half years, and all of that money spent, nothing. Very few people could have sustained that."

White House contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, Trump told Herridge, remain his most likely opponents in 2020.

"I'd be very happy if it were Biden, Sleepy Joe. I think he did a bad job. ... I just don't think he'd be a very good candidate. I mean, we'll see what happens. I wish him well, I'd like him to get it. I'd be happy with Bernie. I personally think it's between those two. I don't see anybody else, but could be. You never know."

"They shouldn't be looking anymore. It's done." — President Trump

Biden expressed his lack of concern over China as a global competitor to the U.S. at a rally on Wednesday, prompting a grim response from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

"China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man!" Biden exclaimed. "The fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the East -- I mean in the West. They can't figure out how they're going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. They're not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they're not competition for us."

BIDEN DOWNPLAYS CHINA THREAT, AS ROMNEY ISSUES NEW WARNING

Reacting to those remarks, Trump said Biden was among many politicians "naive" over China. "For somebody to be so naive, and say China's not a problem -- if Biden actually said that, that's a very dumb statement."

And, as protesters and military forces clashed in Venezuela, Trump again indicated his strong support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"He's a brave guy, and what's happening in Venezuela is sad," Trump said, although he refused to draw a specific red line for military intervention.

"There's always a tipping point," Trump said, when pressed on what it would take for the U.S. military to become involved. "Certainly, I'd rather not do that."