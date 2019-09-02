Trump says Democrats are 'Party of the Squad,' slams media as his 'primary opponent'

President Trump said Democrats have become the “Party of the Squad” Monday, leveling fresh attacks at the mainstream media, blasting it as his “primary opponent.”

The president issued a series of tweets early Monday after a Washington Post report said that he “leveled racist attacks” against the four freshman congresswomen of color—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley—who make up “the Squad.”

“The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the “Squad.” No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad!” Trump tweeted.

The report, published late Sunday, outlined several controversies for the administration this summer—including the feud with the four congresswomen.

Trump, in June, suggested that the lawmakers, who have been outspoken in their criticisms against him and his administration, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places where they came from.”

“Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump said in June.

At rallies, following his comments, Trump supporters broke into chants of “send her back,” which Trump later distanced himself from. The chants had been directed at Omar, D-Minn., who was born in Somalia, came to the U.S. as a refugee when she was a teen and is now a naturalized U.S. citizen.

“Those are incredible patriots,” Trump told reporters, after supporters in North Carolina chanted. “But I’m unhappy when a congresswoman goes and says, ‘I’m going to be the president’s nightmare.’ She’s going to be the president’s nightmare? She’s lucky to be where she is, let me tell you. And the things she has said are a disgrace to our country.”

The president has also accused the congresswomen of being "a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced and not very smart."

Meanwhile, Trump blasted “Fake News,” and called the media his “primary opponent.”

“The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do 'fact-checking' anymore, and are only looking for the 'kill.' They take good news and make it bad,” he continued.

“They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt. The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media. In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad!”

