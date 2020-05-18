Trump defends Pompeo after firing State Department watchdog: 'They're bothered he was having somebody walk his dog?'

President Trump defended Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday following the removal of the agency's independent watchdog who was looking into allegations he had staffers perform his personal errands that included walking his dog, making dinner reservations and picking up his dry cleaning.

Trump discussed Pompeo, his response to the coronavirus pandemic and a range of issues during a roundtable event at the White House, alongside Vice President Mike Pence and restaurant executives.

"They're bothered he was having somebody walk his dog?" he reportedly said. "This is what you get with the Democrats."

On Friday, Trump removed State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, saying in a letter to Congress that he no longer had full confidence in the Obama appointee.

Democrats have raised concerns that Linick was ousted in retaliation for opening an investigation into the secretary of state. Pompeo said Monday that he recommended Linick be fired because he was undermining the department.

He told the Washington Post that he was not aware of Linick's probe when he asked for his removal. Linick has overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department's management policies since Trump took office.

"I was happy to do it," Trump said. "I have the absolute right as president to terminate."

Linick will be replaced with Stephen Akard, a former career Foreign Service officer with close ties to Vice President Mike Pence.

His removal is the latest in a series of shakeups among government's inspectors general. In April, Trump fired Inspector General for the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson for his role in the whistleblower complaint that led the Ukraine probe -- and Trump's subsequent impeachment.

Fox News' Rich Edson contributed to this report.