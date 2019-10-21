Trump defends Gabbard from Clinton 'Russian agent' claims

President Trump defended 2020 presidential contender Tulsi Gabbard against comments made by Hillary Clinton suggesting the Hawaii congresswoman and Democrat was an agent for Russia.

"She's accusing everyone of being a Russian agent," Trump told reporters. "She's not a Russian agent. These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them."

Clinton strongly suggested Gabbard was "the favorite of the Russians" during an interview on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe last week.

HILLARY CLINTON FLOATS CONSPIRACY THAT TULSI GABBARD IS BEING 'GROOMED' BY RUSSIANS

She went on to say that she wasn't "making any predictions, but [thinks Russians] have got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate."

Gabbard responded on Twitter, saying the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee was the "queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Trump said Clinton and Democrats claimed everyone opposed to them were Russian agents. He said Clinton's attack may boost Gabbard's and his political chances.

Many fellow Democrats seeking the White House also dismissed Clinton's claims. No evidence yet has gone public to back up such claims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.