Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

President Trump’s debate game plan is to ‘unravel’ Biden’s ‘attachment to far-left’: Mercedes Schlapp

Schlapp says Trump will also 'expose how Biden has cozied up with China'

Joshua Nelson
By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
President Trump's debate strategy is to 'unveil' Joe Biden's attachment to the far left: Mercedes SchlappVideo

President Trump's debate strategy is to 'unveil' Joe Biden's attachment to the far left: Mercedes Schlapp

President Trump’s strategy is to “unveil” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s attachment to the far-left at the first presidential debate, Trump 2020 senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp said on Tuesday.

“The game plan is to show the contrast, to unravel, unveil Joe Biden’s attachment to the far-left. How he has committed to Bernie Sanders' ‘unity agenda,’ which we know would lead to an increase of taxes. You’re talking about $4 trillion of a tax burden on American families,” Schlapp told “America’s Newsroom.”

HOW TO WATCH THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE MODERATED BY FOX NEWS' CHRIS WALLACE

Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace will moderate, and the format for the first showdown calls for six 15-minute segments – with each segment dedicated to a particular topic.

Last week, Biden said that he’s begun to prepare for the upcoming debate and that his preparation would intensify Thursday. Last week, President Trump also brought up Biden’s 47 years of experience and said that he assumes Biden’s “going to do great” during the first presidential debate, then went on to slam the former vice president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Top Trump campaign advisers preview first presidential debateVideo

Schlapp said that Trump will also "expose how Biden has cozied up with China.”

“We have seen the trade deals that [Biden] has supported, the fact that he has supported China going into the World Trade Organization as a favored nation, that has been problematic in offshoring jobs to China,” Schlapp said.

She added, "President Trump has committed to bringing jobs back to the United States and he has been successful in building the strongest economy that we have seen.”

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election