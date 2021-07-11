Trump to speak at Dallas CPAC conference Sunday

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday.

Trump spoke at the Orlando CPAC event in February and used his speech to attack President Joe Biden, Republicans who have not been loyal to him and to hint at a potential 2024 presidential run. It's expected his Dallas speech will be much of the same.

The Dallas CPAC event continues Trump's continued resurgance into Republican politics after leaving the White House in January. Since the Orlando event Trump has made several major public speeches, including a recent one in Ohio supporting his former aide Max Miller in his campaign to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio.

TRUMP EASILY WINS CPAC 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAN NOMINATION STRAW POLL

Also since the February event, the GOP has moved closer and closer to Trump after some in the party distanced themselves from him in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has worked to smooth over tensions within the party and get Trump on board to help House Republicans in 2022. And the House GOP Conference jettisoned Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as their chairwoman over her denunciations of Trump's false claims that the presidential election was stolen.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, who runs the CPAC events, said that be believes the party is moving in the right direction by backing Trump.

"We're about to have the country slip into European socialism and some Republicans just want to fight about 1/6, or Donald Trump, or Twitter, and I have no time for any of that," Schlapp told Fox News.

"I can assure you it's going to be interesting. I can assure you people will be outraged," Donald Trump Jr., told Fox News of his father's speech.

Trump will speak shortly after the release of the CPAC straw poll, which he won with 70% of the vote.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.