Obama-era officials who hated Trump were a 'corrupt cabal,' top GOP lawmaker says

Top Obama-era officials who did not like then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 were part of a "corrupt cabal" who feared the New York businessman becoming commander-in-chief, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Tuesday on "Hannity."

"This is a corrupt cabal of the top leadership who did not like candidate Trump and they definitely didn't like the idea of President Trump, and now they were covering for themselves," Collins said.

LORETTA LYNCH ACCUSES COMEY OF MISREPRESENTING KEY CLINTON PROBE CONVERSATION, WAS 'QUITE SUPRISED' BY HIS TESTIMONY

He also said several officials had what they believed was "an insurance policy" against a Trump presidency. Now, the Trump critics have been "turning on each other," he added.

An unearthed text message that then-FBI Agent Peter Strzok sent to attorney Lisa Page in August 2016 read: "I want to believe the path you threw out in [then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's] office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40."

Collins said federal officials knew they had a problem with the information contained within the Trump-Russia dossier compiled by Christopher Steele.

"Yet, they went with it... [former FBI Director James] Comey verified this in the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] application," he said.

On Monday evening, Collins released the transcript of then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch's testimony before a closed-door hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees in 2018.

In the hearing, Lynch flatly accused former Comey of mischaracterizing her statements by repeatedly alleging, under oath, that Lynch privately instructed him to call the Hillary Clinton email probe a "matter" instead of an "investigation."

