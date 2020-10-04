Trump health update expected at Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump’s medical team is expected to give an update on his health Sunday morning, as members of the White House press pool head to the Walter Reed Medical Center to be briefed on his condition.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER STEVE CORTES SAYS TRUMP 'UPBEAT AND ASSERTIVE' AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus overnight Thursday into Friday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff "real concerned" on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level, but that he has since improved.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace, Trump campaign Senior Adviser Steve Cortes described the president as "upbeat and assertive as ever" as he fights the coronavirus.

He added: "This president is going to recover, we are highly confident of that."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.