©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bret Baier: COVID-19 has 'changed the dynamic' of presidential race, Supreme Court battle

Confirmation hearing, second Trump-Biden debate could still take place this month

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Fox News chief political anchor and 'Special Report' host Bret Baier gives his analysis on 'Hannity'

With President Trump and two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee testing positive for coronavirus, the pandemic has cast a shadow over the election and the political battle over the Supreme Court, "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier told "Hannity" Friday.

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, confirmed Friday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to demand the postponement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.

However, Baier noted, Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have shown no inclination to move off their timeline.

"If the full recovery happens and they have the negative tests, they could start the hearings [Oct. 12]," Baier told host Sean Hannity. "You also don’t need a quorum to start [hearings]. They would need to be there to vote. So they could attend remotely.

FEINSTEIN, DEMS FORMALLY ASK FOR DELAY IN AMY COMEY BARRETT CONFIRMATION

"But the fact that that is even factoring in shows you how much COVID-19 is a part of this election and has changed the dynamic," Baier added.

In Trump's case, the effects of the virus will be felt immediately.

"The president obviously will be off the trail," Baier said. "That’s a tough thing for the Trump campaign. But they have surrogates."

However, the Fox News chief political anchor added, Trump could still recover in time to take part in the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.

