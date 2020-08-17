Trump to deliver convention acceptance speech from the White House

President Trump on Monday confirmed that he will deliver his formal nomination acceptance speech from the White House next week.

“Who wants to listen to Michelle Obama do a taped speech?” Trump said during remarks in Oshkosh, Wis. on Monday night. “We’re doing a real speech on Thursday—live from the White House.”

RNC FILES FOR FIREWORKS PERMIT FOR POST-CONVENTION DISPLAY OVER WASHINGTON MONUMENT

The president is expected to deliver his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, Aug. 27, the final day of the 2020 GOP Convention.

The president’s comments come after the Republican National Committee on Monday applied for a permit for fireworks over the Washington Monument, a display that will likely line up with the end of Trump’s speech.

An RNC official told Fox News Monday that the GOP filed a permit to the National Mall and Memorial Parks for an aerial fireworks display that would begin at 11:30 p.m. and end at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 — the final day of the 2020 GOP convention.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO HOST NIGHTLY RECAP OF DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

The discussions come as the convention details remain in flux, and as the campaign and the Republican National Committee continue to adjust their plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Trump campaign and the RNC dramatically downscaled the convention by canceling planned celebratory events in Jacksonville, Fla., amid a surge in cases in the state, and refocused their attention to convention business back in the original convention site of Charlotte, N.C.

Meanwhile, the RNC last month said “a few hundred delegates” will be in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 24 for convention business, which will include the formal nomination of the president.

As Fox News reported in June, the delegates convening in Charlotte will not be voting on a 2020 party platform or even re-adopting the 2016 platform. Since there will be no convening of a platform committee, the 2016 platform will remain in effect.