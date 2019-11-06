Trump congratulates Mississippi's Reeves on election night win

President Trump on Tuesday congratulated Republican Tate Reeves on being elected governor of Mississippi, adding that a recent campaign rally and endorsement from the commander-in-chief helped push the GOP-candidate to victory in the state.

The president also touted his apparent ability to mobilize voters before Election Day, citing Tuesday’s too-close-to-call gubernatorial race in Kentucky, as well as promising to host a rally in Louisiana to garner last-minute support for Republican candidate Eddie Rispone, who is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Congratulations to @tatereeves on winning Governor of the Great State of Mississippi. Our big Rally on Friday night moved the numbers from a tie to a big WIN. Great reaction under pressure Tate!” Trump said on Twitter.

“Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally!”

Despite facing the best-funded Democrat to run for the position in more than a decade, Republicans kept their hold on the governorship in Mississippi.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both traveled to Mississippi in recent days to campaign for Reeves, who is completing his second term as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as the elected state treasurer. Reeves will succeed Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by state law to two terms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.