Trump claims Biden wants to ‘abolish the American way of life’

President Trump and his campaign have been repeating a dire warning about the nation's future should he not win reelection, claiming that Joe Biden would "abolish" the American way of life if he becomes president.

Trump tweeted the message Wednesday, along with an accusation that Biden – along with left-wing radicals – are in favor of abolishing institutions, including police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Second Amendment.

"Joe Biden and the Radical Left want to Abolish Police, Abolish ICE, Abolish Bail, Abolish Suburbs, Abolish the 2nd Amendment – and Abolish the American Way of Life," Trump tweeted. No one will be SAFE in Joe Biden’s America!"

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley delivered a similar message on Fox News Monday.

"He'll pop out of his basement every once in a while to say 'Defund the police!'" Gidley claimed. "Our jobs aren't safe, families aren't safe, and our American way of life is not safe ... Joe Biden is waging war on all three."

The overall message appears to be a response to Biden's Unity Task Force, which was established along with his former primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The task force's recommendations include a statement that "Democrats support eliminating the use of cash bail," as well as a promise to change immigration enforcement policies, and a desire to "reimagine policing." Biden has not called for repealing the Second Amendment, but his platform does include a variety of new gun control measures.

The claim that Biden wishes to abolish suburbs echoes a recent piece by Stanley Kurtz in the National Review, in which Kurtz warns against the possibility that Biden would eliminate suburban zoning practices he considers "exclusionary" by threatening to withhold federal dollars.

Biden, meanwhile, has been attacking Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling him "the worst possible person to lead us through this moment," and saying that "unlike this president, I'll actually listen to the experts and heed their advice. Not silence them."

