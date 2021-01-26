Trump's adult children see Twitter follower count rise after Biden inauguration

Since the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, the adult children of former President Donald Trump have enjoyed a boost in Twitter followers.

The social media giant banned the former president from the platform indefinitely just 12 days prior to the inauguration due to what it said was "the risk of further incitement of violence" following the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

In the days after Trump was banned, many conservatives flocked to similar message-sharing apps like Parler. However, Google and Apple soon removed the app from their app stores on Jan. 9, saying Parler has "not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of" threats of "violence and illegal activity" to people’s safety.

Though some have turned to lesser-known apps like MeWe and Rumble, Twitter still has more than 330 million users.

Since Trump and former first lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One en route to Palm Beach International Airport almost a week ago, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all acquired thousands of new followers.

According to social media tracking firm Social Blade, between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, Donald Trump Jr. gained more than 46,100 followers, Ivanka Trump gained more than 27,100 followers, and Tiffany Trump gained just over 5,100.

While all of their accounts had sustained relatively minor losses on Tuesday, only Eric Trump's account is shown to be heading in a continued downward trajectory.

Social Blade shows that his follower count had taken a hit for more than nine consecutive days before a rise of 98 new followers on Jan. 23.

Although his brother's account has risen incrementally to now more than 6.6 million followers, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly also saw his numbers decrease on Tuesday.

According to the site, Ivanka Trump's numbers are currently falling as well -- though she has the most at more than 10.3 million.

Comparatively, Tiffany Trump has fewer than 1 million Twitter followers -- at more than 886,800 -- and even her numbers are shown falling.

Line graphs that accompany their Twitter statistics show steep drops in "Monthly Gained Followers" starting around November of last year.

While it remains unclear if a purported conservative "exodus" from Twitter and these analytics are linked, it is notable that Twitter has enforced and regulated content more stringently this month -- taking a hardline stance where it was previously more reserved.