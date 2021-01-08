Capitol riots will be used to 'deplatform' Trump supporters: Ben Domenech

The left will do to regular people what it's doing to President Trump, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech warned Thursday night.

Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts, where he regularly communicates messages to his followers, were locked Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Capitol riots, which the president then called a "heinous attack" Thursday in a call for "healing and reconciliation."

Former first lady Michelle Obama called on the country’s major technology companies to permanently ban Trump from their respective platforms.

"This is going to be the moment that is used as an excuse to shut down, to shutter, to undermine, deplatform everyone, not just people who are political actors ... just regular human beings who happen to support the president or be members of the Republican Party," Domenech told FOX Business.

He said Big Tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat are going to extend their restrictions far beyond the office of the president, especially for anyone who attended the "Save America" rally Wednesday.

"They are going to see their businesses libeled," Domenech told host Lisa Kennedy. "They're going to see themselves deplatformed, undermined, and make it impossible for them to run advertising, engage with people in a normal manner."

He pointed out the left will only allow people who agree with the vast majority of issues to enter the public arena, like Washington Post columnists Jennifer Rubin or Max Boot.

"It's ridiculous. It's absurd, and frankly, it's unAmerican," Domenech concluded. "It's something that I think is really terrible for our public debate, but it's going to happen, unfortunately."