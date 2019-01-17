Trump cancels US delegation’s trip to Davos summit, Sanders says

President Trump has canceled the U.S. delegation’s upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “out of consideration” for furloughed Americans amid the partial government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," the statement read.

The announcement is a change of plans from earlier this week, when on Tuesday the White House announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would lead the delegation in Switzerland. Delegation members included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, among others. The group was going to attend the summit from Jan. 22 through Jan. 25, the White House said.

The president announced last week on Twitter that he personally would not be attending the summit, citing Democratic "intransigence" on border security.

“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum,” he tweeted. “My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!”

Earlier Thursday, Trump denied military aircraft to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a foreign trip, just minutes before the congressional delegation was set to depart. The maneuver came after her request that he delay the upcoming State of the Union address.

In a curt letter, Trump said her trip has been “postponed.”

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” Trump wrote.

“I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.”

After the news broke, a spokesperson from Pelosi's office, Drew Hammill, said the purpose of the trip was to meet with allies and "express appreciation & thanks to our men & women in uniform for their service & dedication" -- while noting there was no planned stop in Egypt.

