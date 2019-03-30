Trump campaign unveils ‘Pencil-neck Adam Schiff’ T-shirts for sale

President Trump is taking his displeasure with U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a step further with the sale of “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-shirts.

The term stems from a Trump campaign rally held Thursday in Grand Rapids, Mich., where the president blasted the House Intelligence Committee chairman over his Trump-Russia collusion claims. The tee features Schiff with a pencil for a neck and sells for $28, according to a tweet from the campaign website.

"Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!,” the tweet reads.

Trump and Republicans have called for Schiff to resign from Congress after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2-16 presidential election.

Schiff has doubled down on his collusion claims, saying he believes evidence exists. Attorney General William Barr plans to submit the full version of Mueller’s report to lawmakers by “mid-April, if not sooner.”

The White House will not get a peek before the report's release.